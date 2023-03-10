KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Shares of KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 103000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

KCR Residential REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 million, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

About KCR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

