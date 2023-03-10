Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $407.17 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Kava has a market cap of $407.17 million and $63.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004668 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00073563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,490,703 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

