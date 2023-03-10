Kava (KAVA) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $383.56 million and approximately $53.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00072250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,687,455 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

