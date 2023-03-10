Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $947,550.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $187.81 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after acquiring an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.38.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

