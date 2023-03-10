KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 199.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 375,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,642. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $180.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,598.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $26,135.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,598.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.