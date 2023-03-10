Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $212.05 on Friday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

