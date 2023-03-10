JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 835 ($10.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEZ. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.06) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.52) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,736.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 385.40 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 633.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,818.18%.

In related news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($596,536.80). In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($596,536.80). Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

