JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $55.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $66.37 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.