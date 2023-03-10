Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

