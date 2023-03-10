John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.66

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 59179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 407,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

