John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.66

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 59179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
