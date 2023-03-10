JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,286,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,839,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.
FROG opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $28.03.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
