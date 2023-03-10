Jefferies Financial Group Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 160

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.86) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.74) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 154.67 ($1.86).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 168.70 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

