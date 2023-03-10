Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

