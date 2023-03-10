Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €37.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of HFG stock opened at €18.90 ($20.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.19. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

