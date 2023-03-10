JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Issue $0.62 Variable Dividend

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

JD.com Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JD.com by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About JD.com

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

