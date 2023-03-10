JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.33

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1901112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

