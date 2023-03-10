JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.33

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1901112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.
Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.