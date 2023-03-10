Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 47.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $125.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

