Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 662,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable Stock Performance

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.