Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 84,218 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,218 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Ameren worth $22,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Ameren Stock Down 0.6 %

AEE opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Get Rating

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

