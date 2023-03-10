Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 5,894 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $40,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

