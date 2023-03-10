Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 446,252 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,252 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $32,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

