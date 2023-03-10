Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 841,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,411 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 4.3 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

