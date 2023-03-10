Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,639 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Jabil worth $34,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Jabil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

