Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,503 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $142.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.67. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $103.47 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

