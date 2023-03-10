Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,639 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Jabil worth $34,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,925,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

