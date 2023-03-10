Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $28.19 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of F5 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,898. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

