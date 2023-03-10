Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $27.88 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,327,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -23.99%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.