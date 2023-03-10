Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,901 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after buying an additional 564,507 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

