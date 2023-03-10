Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $38.24 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 123,279 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $38,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

