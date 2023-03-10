Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $25.83 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Commvault Systems worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 574.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

