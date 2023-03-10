Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $22.42 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,874 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

