Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,558 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Albertsons Companies worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,757,000 after purchasing an additional 375,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ACI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.16.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

