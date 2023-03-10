Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

NSP opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $125.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.