Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Huntsman worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.