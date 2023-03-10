Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Popular worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Popular by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Popular by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 538,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.
Popular Stock Performance
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
