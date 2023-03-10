Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 191,775 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,775 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Itron worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itron Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.