Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 12,890 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after buying an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

