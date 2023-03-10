IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of IVERIC bio worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $349,986.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,104 shares of company stock worth $2,274,476 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISEE. B. Riley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

