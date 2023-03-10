Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 8.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.05. 74,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 78,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

