iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 409,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 596.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 160,632 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

