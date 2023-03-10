iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.73. 3,893,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,917. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

