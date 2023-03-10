iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Unionview LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.