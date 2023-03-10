iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $18.89. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 3,441,609 shares traded.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

