iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DVY stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.67. 76,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.