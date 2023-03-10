iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 501,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the previous session’s volume of 89,590 shares.The stock last traded at $93.45 and had previously closed at $93.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,032,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,320,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,987,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.