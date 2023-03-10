iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Entrust Global Partners L L C’s 8th Largest Position

Entrust Global Partners L L C cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 90,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. 1,320,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $111.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

