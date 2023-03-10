iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,759,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

