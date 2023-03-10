iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 11,458 shares.The stock last traded at $141.49 and had previously closed at $142.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Investure LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investure LLC now owns 97,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

