iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $103.63.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.