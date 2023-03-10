iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,135,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,264 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 42,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

